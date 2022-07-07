“Back to School Bonanza” to be held in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Back to School Bonanza will be held for Livingston County students in kindergarten through 12th grade. School supplies will be available at the Calvary Baptist Church Family Life Center of Chillicothe on July 26th from 11 am to 1 pm and 4 to 6 pm.

Appointments are limited to 20 families for each time slot. There are no financial requirements.

Students must be registered by July 10th to be guaranteed backpacks and supplies. A link to register is available on the MU Extension in Livingston County Facebook page.

Questions about the Back to School Bonanza on July 26th should be directed to Jessica Trussell with the University of Missouri Extension at 660-646-0811.