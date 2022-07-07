Obituary: Michael Spears

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Michael Spears, a 68-year-old Trenton resident of Trenton, passed away at 7:03 p.m., Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at Kindred Hospital Northland in Kansas City, MO

A visitation is scheduled from 6:00 until 7:00 P.M. Monday, July 11, 2022, at Slater Neal Funeral Home in Trenton. Inurnment will be at a later date at Martin Cemetery North of Trenton.

Michael Wayne Spears was born July 21, 1953, in Cottage Grove, OR to Donald and Nola (Stephens) Spears. He was a longtime member of Shelburne Baptist Church.

Surviving relatives include his daughters Heidi Gray and her husband Brady of Breckenridge, MO, Heather Foster and husband Rickey of Trenton, and Holly Jones and husband Justin of Trenton, a brother Larry Joe Spears of St. Joseph, MO, a sister Viola Paschall of Trenton, 15 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son Eric Spears, a sister Cheryl Spears, and a grandson Quillan Cottrell.