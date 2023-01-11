Livingston County Health Center reports decrease in case numbers of COVID-19 and influenza

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center in Chillicothe reports the number of cases has decreased regarding influenza and COVID-19.

Seventeen influenza cases were reported last week. There were 19 the previous week and 54 the week before that.

Seventeen COVID-19 cases were also reported last week. There were 26 the previous week and 16 the two weeks before that.

Nine RSV cases have been reported for Livingston County this week. That is the same as last week. There were 15 the previous week.

The Livingston County Health Center encourages residents to continue to stay home when they are sick and cover their coughs and sneezes.

