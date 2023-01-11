Pleasant View Board of Education announces results of meeting on January 10th

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education January 10th approved the resignation of Board President Danny Westcott, effective January 1st. The position will not be filled until after the April 4th election.

The terms of Damien Little, Ben Thomas, and Tim Miller will expire in April. They all refiled as well as Casey Kitchen, Megan Devorss, and Jeanette Hudson.

The board approved the 2023-2024 school calendar. The first day of school will be August 24th, and the last day is scheduled for May 15th, 2024.

The school’s umbrella insurance policy was approved for the 2023 calendar year. The $8 million policy has a premium of $1,621.

The board approved a contract with Bluebird as the school’s internet service provider for an additional year. Secretary Brenda Allnutt reports this will be year two of a five-year contract, and the contract has to be approved every year. The cost will be $510 per month, which is the same as it has been.

A field trip was approved for the fifth through eighth-grade classes to go to the bowling alley in Chillicothe on February 17th.

No bids were received for a beef or hog. The bid will be reposted for the next meeting.

An update was given on school improvements. Window repairs were done by Thermoseal during Christmas Break. There was a discussion about replacing the carpet in the third through fifth-grade wing this summer, but no action was taken.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff gave an update on enrollment. She reported the Early Childhood Special Education preschool has 23 students, and Janet Lake’s preschool has 20. There are 115 students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

It was announced Pleasant View will have an early out on January 13th at 1:20. There will not be school on January 16th in observance of Martin Luther King, Junior Day.

A blood drive will be on January 26th from 2 to 6 o’clock.

In a closed session, the board voted to extend Steinhoff’s contract by one year to maintain a three-year contract. The new contract will run through the 2025-2026 school year. The salary will be determined at a later time.

