The Iowa Highway Patrol reports a Leon, Iowa resident suffered a medical condition causing his pickup to run off a Decatur County road and enter a pond.

The accident happened Sunday afternoon along 253rd Avenue in Decatur County in south central Iowa.

Forty-five-year-old Luke Neil Helton of Leon became unconscious while driving southbound on the country road when the pickup left the road struck a fence and entered the water. Helton was pronounced dead at the scene.