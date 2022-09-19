Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI

Facebook 0 Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest 0 Reddit 0 Email Print 0 Shares

A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop.

Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of Route V, struck an embankment and mailbox, and continued on where it struck another embankment followed by a fence.

The vehicle had extensive damage and Frederich was using a seat belt.

The highway patrol accused Tamara Frederich of driving while intoxicated for drugs as well as careless and imprudent driving involving a crash.