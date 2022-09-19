Dewey Elementary School in Chillicothe is one of Seven Missouri schools to earn National Blue Ribbon recognition

Facebook 0 Twitter LinkedIn Pinterest 0 Reddit 0 Email Print 0 Shares

Seven of Missouri’s Gold Star Schools for 2022 have also been recognized as U.S. Department of Education (USED) National Blue Ribbon Schools. The National Blue Ribbon Schools program recognizes individual schools for either their outstanding academic achievement (top 15 percent in the state based on English and mathematics assessment scores and graduation rates) or their performance at high academic levels while serving a significant proportion of disadvantaged students.

Missouri’s 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools include:

Blair Oaks Elementary School, Blair Oaks R-II School District

Chapel Lakes Elementary School, Blue Springs R-IV School District

Dewey Elementary School, Chillicothe R-II School District

Epic Elementary School, Liberty 53 School District

Eugene Field Elementary School, Webb City R-VII School District

Kirkwood Senior High School, Kirkwood R-VII School District

Nixa High School, Nixa Public Schools

“Congratulations to the students, teachers, and staff members of each of these schools for this impressive accomplishment,” said Commissioner of Education Margie Vandeven. “These schools went above and beyond in a time of uncertainty to provide the best education possible for their students. We appreciate their commitment and commend them for a job well done.”

In April, these seven schools were honored as Missouri Gold Star Schools, a program established by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education in 1991. They were then nominated for the National Blue Ribbon Schools program, which shares the same nomination criteria as the Gold Star Schools award. To date, more than 9,000 schools across the country have been presented with this coveted U.S. Department of Education award.

The 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools award ceremony will be held on November 3 and 4 in Washington, DC. Photographs and brief descriptions of all 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools are available by clicking this link.