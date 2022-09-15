Leadership Northwest Missouri recruiting for 2023 class

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Leadership Northwest Missouri continues to offer opportunities to lead, connect and grow within the Northwest Missouri region.

The organization is looking for the right men and women to fill its 2023 class, promising those who join an experience they’ll never forget. Eight days over a seven-month period is the commitment. The deadline to apply is November 1, 2022.

Often, seminars offer tips on leadership and networking, but Leadership Northwest Missouri is different. This program provides a localized experience, offering leadership training, education on hot topics in the region, and access to a well-connected network of contacts.

The 2023 class will begin with a two-day retreat at Conception Abbey, on January 18 and 19, led by Tim Crowley, Ph.D., a national speaker on personal and professional development. Day-long monthly classes will follow in various communities throughout our 19-county region, (Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Sullivan, and Worth), with the class graduation scheduled for July 13, 2023.

Class participants will come away with a new outlook on the workplace, enhanced leadership skills, hands-on team-building exercises, communication, and motivational skills, and so much more. To create an effective experience, Leadership Northwest Missouri will limit the number of class participants. The deadline to apply is November 1. Please contact Deb Powers if you have questions, at [email protected]. An application is available to download from the Leadership Northwest Missouri website.