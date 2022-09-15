NCMC Foundation receives unrestricted funds from Charles and Twila Collins

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Support for the upcoming “Transforming Lives, Empowering People” major gifts campaign at North Central Missouri College continues as the estate of the late Charles and Twila Collins is recognized for their contribution. As residents of Trenton since 2002, Charles and Twila have supported several projects in the region, including the previous NCMC Invest in the Vision campaign and the improvements to the Grundy County-Jewett Norris Library.

Charles Collins was born in Harris, MO where he attended the Colfax school and graduated from the Newtown High School. Following graduation, Charles enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a sergeant from 1945 to 1947. After his discharge, he returned to the farm in Harris until he was married in 1954 to Twila Mae Boyer in Independence.

Twila was born and raised near Neosho, MO before moving to Kansas City, MO where she worked with an insurance company and as a beautician. After their wedding, Charles and Twila settled in Independence where Charles was employed by Armco Steel, Western Electric, and AT&T where he retired in 1985. In 2002, the couple settled into retirement back in Trenton and later in Chillicothe.



“The NCMC Foundation is honored that Mr. and Mrs. Collins chose to contribute to the future of NCMC in their estate planning,” remarked NCMC Director of Development Alicia Endicott. “Contributions like this and others are an investment in not only NCMC but our entire service region and allow the NCMC Foundation to continue generating a momentum of support for our campaign initiatives. The Collins’ have left a legacy at NCMC with their generosity that will affect generations of students.”

The initiatives showcased in the Transforming Lives, Empowering People major gifts campaign include the growth of first-generation student scholarships, mid-career student scholarships and Allied Health student scholarships, the expansion of a state-of-the-art allied health and technical skills campus in Savannah, and the construction of a Student Center on the Trenton Campus.

The NCMC Foundation, a 501c (3) IRS-approved organization, works with North Central Missouri College to Transform Lives and Empower People. From new programs to the latest technologies, to emergency assistance funds for students, unrestricted gifts are utilized to broadly support students and College programs. Unrestricted gifts address the most pressing needs of the College, and investors understand that the institution will put those dollars where most needed. Those wishing to invest to help advance, assist, and support the growth of North Central Missouri College or learn more about the NCMC Foundation are encouraged to contact Alicia Endicott at 660-357-6403 or [email protected].