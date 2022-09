Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A truck driver from Kirksville was injured Wednesday in a rollover accident in Adair County four miles east of Kirksville.

Sixty-nine-year-old Stephen Cody received serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to Northeast Regional Medical Center.

The Peterbilt truck was eastbound when it went off the left side of Highway 6, struck an embankment, and overturned.

The big rig was demolished and the report noted that Cody was not using a seat belt.