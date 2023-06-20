Launch of new local history book held at Grand River Historical Society and Museum

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Book Launch was held at the Grand River Historical Society and Museum on June 17 with over 50 books sold at the event.

The new pictorial local history book, Livingston County, is published through Arcadia. Local authors Kirsten Mouton and Brenda Anderson O’Halloran welcomed photographic contributors for the first hour of the event, then the general public for the next two hours.

“We had a pretty steady stream of visitors all day and even had a line at one point,” stated Mrs. Mouton. The authors will have a booth at the Sliced Bread Mercantile from 1-6 pm on July 8 at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center at 100 Elm Street. They will also give a more in-depth program at the Museum’s quarterly dinner on July 18.

At this time the book is available directly from the authors and online at Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Arcadia Publishing. All sales benefit the nonprofit group, Livingston County Preservation Society.

Related