Obituary & Services: Vicki Carol Knowles (Mullenix)

Vicki Carol Knowles, age 58 of Unionville, Missouri entered Heaven surrounded by her family on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at the Putnam County Care Center where she had been a resident for a brief period.

Vicki was born on August 9, 1964. in Unionville, Missouri the daughter of Roger and Nancy (McDonald) Mullenix. She was raised on a farm near Unionville and loved being a “farm hand” to her father. Vicki attended the Putnam County Schools and graduated with the class of 1982. While attending a work program sponsored by the school, Vicki began working at the Putnam County Care Center in the kitchen and later earned her Dietary License and continued working there for several years. Vicki would later join her mother Nancy as both attended Indian Hills Community College in Centerville where Vicki earned her Associate of Arts degree. Vicki later accepted a position with the Putnam County Memorial Hospital and worked in Medical Records for over 20 years. Vicki was united in marriage to Glennie Knowles on June 30, 2001.

Vicki loved automobiles and motorcycles and worked alongside Glennie at their body shop repairing and restoring old cars. She was especially proud of her 1998 Dodge truck which is still in the family that her father Roger and her purchased together. Vicki and Glennie started a Car Show at the Unionville Assembly of God and managed it for several years. Vicki was a talented artist in both painting and pottery work. She was an avid Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs fan and loved football season; having her brother Joe and niece and nephews watch the games with her. She enjoyed collecting dolphin figurines and knives.

Vicki had a personal and intimate faith in her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She began attending church when she was 1 week old and maintained a deep trust and commitment throughout her life. She was a stellar example of a Christian in her walk and work in the church, and her giving and sharing the gospel with others. She was a longtime member of the Assembly of God in Unionville and is currently a founding member of Calvary Fellowship Church in Unionville. Vicki was a talented musician having learned to play the bass guitar, banjo, and Ukulele from Rhonda Vincent. If you needed a prayer partner, you could always count on Vicki to intercede for and with you. She was loved and adored and will be greatly missed by all that had the privilege of knowing her.

Vicki is survived by her mother, Nancy Mullenix of Unionville, her brother Joe (Brenda) Mullenix of Unionville, her brother-in-law Carmeron Knowles and sister-in-law Andrea (Greg) Dalrymple, her aunt Dixie Trent Hill, and uncle Tom (Ellen) McDonald, her nieces and nephews whom she was a second mother too; Ashten, Austin and Bryce Mullenix, Aubree and Lilly Dalrymple, her cousins Pam Torrey, Brad Trent, Mark Trent, Nathan McDonald, and Aaron McDonald, and life-long friends Paul Riley, Dottie Mikels Odegard and Jeff Pauley.

She was preceded in death by her father Roger Mullenix, grandparents; Leland and Nadine McDonald and Gail and Alice Mullenix, her father and mother-in-law Jim and Jean Ann Knowles, her uncle Bruce Baughman, and her cousin Josh Trent and dear friend Denise Kellison.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 10:00 am at the Unionville 4-H Building with Pastors Howard Luscan officiating. Burial will follow at the Unionville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until the service time at the 4-H Building. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Calvary Fellowship Church.

