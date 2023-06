Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Braymer Chamber of Commerce will sponsor the Braymer Street Fair next month. The event will be at Hott Park, west of Main Street, on July 7th from noon to 6 pm, and on July 8th from 8 am to 6 pm.

The event will include a car show, a vendor event, and live music. There will also be ice cream and other food available.

Admission to the Braymer Street Fair is free.

