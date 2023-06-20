Jefferson Medical Group expands team with the addition of Dr. Amy North at Carroll County Memorial Hospital

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Carroll County Memorial Hospital announces the addition of Dr. Amy North to the primary care provider team at Jefferson Medical Group. Amy North, DO, will join the team on June 26.

“We are so excited to have Dr. North join our primary care team,” said Jean Steele, Director of Jefferson Medical Group. “Dr. North understands rural healthcare and the importance of caring for your family, friends, and neighbors.”

Dr. North grew up in Shelbina, Mo. and her husband is originally from the Kansas City area. They are both excited to be closer to family. Dr. North and her husband have two children.

“I grew up in a rural community and have always wanted to serve in a rural community,” Dr. North said. “It feels to me a little like giving back to the community that helped raise me, even if it isn’t exactly the same setting. We have the same needs, if not the same access, and I want to be part of meeting those needs through the care I provide.”

Dr. North received her undergraduate degree at William Jewell College. She earned her Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine at Des Moines University and completed her residency at Quincy Family Medicine. She looks forward to getting to practice in a rural setting.

“I really enjoy getting to know my patients and working with them to determine a care plan,” Dr. North said. “I am especially interested in mental health, as I feel it tends to get overlooked and so many more people could benefit from it.”

Dr. Norths’s personal interests include knitting, crocheting, birding, and singing.

Dr. North joins Dr. Richard Smith; Dr. Andy Horine; Dr. Timothy Reid; Dr. Pamela Ralls; Tara Swan, FNP-BC; Trent Link, FNP-BC; and Heidi Leimkuehler, FNP-C seeing patients of all ages at Jefferson Medical Group clinics, which are located in Carrollton, Brunswick and Hale.

Jefferson Medical Group provides a wide array of general healthcare services including family care, vaccinations, sports and DOT physicals, well-child examinations, women’s health, sports medicine, and geriatric care.

Jefferson Medical Group is a Rural Health Clinic and a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH). A PCMH is a model of patient care that uses a team-based approach and emphasizes care coordination and communication to provide quality care, help lower medical costs, and achieve an excellent patient care experience.

To schedule an appointment with Dr. North, call 660-542-1695.

