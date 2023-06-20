Fatal crash on Highway 36 claims life of 71-year-old St. Joseph resident

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A St. Joseph man died on Monday, one hour after his vehicle went off Highway 36 in DeKalb County and overturned.

The highway patrol stated that Ambrose Fusco, a 71-year-old, was pronounced dead at Cameron Regional Medical Center.

According to state troopers, Fusco was traveling westbound when his 2023 Chevrolet Express veered off the north side of Highway 36 and collided with the ditch. The van flipped onto its top and was completely destroyed. The accident took place at 5:27 pm on Monday, four miles north of Osborn.

Fusco was wearing a seat belt at the time.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department provided assistance to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

