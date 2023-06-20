Rescue operation underway for submersible exploring titanic wreckage

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A rescue operation, led by the U.S. Coast Guard, is currently underway in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean to locate a technologically advanced submersible carrying five individuals on a mission to document the wreckage of the Titanic. The iconic ocean liner sank over a century ago and rests in the remote waters of the North Atlantic.

According to Canada’s Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, the vessel was reported overdue on Sunday night, approximately 435 miles (700 kilometers) south of St. John’s, Newfoundland. Lt. Cmdr. Len Hickey stated that the Canadian Coast Guard and military aircraft are aiding in the search effort. Rear Adm. John Mauger, a commander for the U.S. Coast Guard, announced that additional resources would be deployed in the coming days.

“The search in this remote area is a challenge,” Mauger said. “Nevertheless, we are utilizing all available assets to locate the submersible and rescue the individuals on board.”

The submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions, submerged on Sunday morning and lost contact with its support vessel, the Canadian research icebreaker Polar Prince, approximately an hour and 45 minutes later, as reported by the Coast Guard. The Polar Prince will continue conducting surface searches overnight, while Canadian P8 Poseidon aircraft will resume surface and subsurface searches in the morning, according to the Coast Guard’s Twitter update.

OceanGate Expeditions specializes in conducting expeditions to the Titanic wreck site, involving archaeologists, marine biologists, and “mission specialists” who join as paying participants. The company expressed its focus and gratitude for the assistance received from various government agencies and deep-sea companies in the efforts to reestablish contact with the submersible.

Among the mission specialists on board is U.K. businessman Hamish Harding, known for his record-breaking adventures. His colleagues and fellow explorers have expressed hope for his safe return and emphasized the significance of the submersible’s discovery.

The Titanic wreckage has been deteriorating since its discovery in 1985 due to metal-eating bacteria. OceanGate’s annual voyages aim to document its gradual decay. The recent expedition, which began in early May and was scheduled to conclude at the end of June, involved multiple dives by the submersible Titan.

Rescuers face considerable challenges in locating the submersible. Professor Alistair Greig, a marine engineering expert, explained that submersibles typically have a drop weight that can bring them to the surface in case of emergencies. If the submersible has surfaced due to a power or communication failure, it awaits discovery. However, if it has sunk to the seabed and cannot resurface independently, options become limited.

The U.S. Coast Guard and Canadian authorities remain committed to the search and rescue operation, utilizing their expertise and available assets to locate the submersible and ensure the safety of those on board.

(Photo courtesy OceanGate Expeditions)

