Audio: Missouri fireworks retailers are open for business

(Missourinet) – The snaps, crackles, and pops are on the horizon. Seasonal fireworks tents are officially open across Missouri through July 10.

State Fire Marshall Tim Bean says the fireworks supply is expected to be well stocked this time.

“When the COVID event broke out, the supply and demand couldn’t be met there for about a year and a half. But the lines opened up and they started receiving their ordered fireworks that they hadn’t received. And so, actually, what happened there was a stockpile and we’re able to have the product now on hand,” says Bean.

Bean says July 4th can be one of the busiest days of the year for fires, fireworks injury response calls, and other fireworks-related accidents.

“We still have some areas in our state that have a high drought going on,” says Bean. “So that is factored into whether there’s more calls or not. So that’s elevated by fires but it’s elevated for first responder medical calls. You know, people getting hurt, people getting burnt, just accidents involving this type of thing.”

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services says there were 51 reported fireworks-related injuries in Missouri last year – down from 76 the previous year and 87 in 2020. Bean says to check your local ordinances to see when you are allowed to light off fireworks – and since the ground is so dry and can easily become a fire hazard, have a bucket of water nearby.

