Laredo Board of Education approves Career Ladder for 2023/2024 school year

Local News May 11, 2023 Jennifer Thies
Laredo R-7 School
The Laredo R-7 Board of Education May 10th approved the Career Ladder for next school year. The district will offer all three stages.

The board approved extra duty positions. Those included for basketball, cheerleading, assistant track coach, and i-Ready.

Contracted employees were approved, including for band and a nurse.

Contracted services were also approved, including occupational and physical therapy and speech.

The board approved paying Missouri School Boards Association dues. They are $1,351.

An ad will be run for bid requests for milk, propane, and fuel.

Board meeting dates for next month will be June 12th and 27th.

After an executive session, it was announced the board accepted the resignation of Kylie Littleton as music teacher.

Rachel Lorenz-Walton was offered a music position for next school year. Bus contracts were also offered.

Jennifer Thies

https://www.kttn.com/

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

