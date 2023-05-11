Laredo Board of Education approves Career Ladder for 2023/2024 school year

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education May 10th approved the Career Ladder for next school year. The district will offer all three stages.

The board approved extra duty positions. Those included for basketball, cheerleading, assistant track coach, and i-Ready.

Contracted employees were approved, including for band and a nurse.

Contracted services were also approved, including occupational and physical therapy and speech.

The board approved paying Missouri School Boards Association dues. They are $1,351.

An ad will be run for bid requests for milk, propane, and fuel.

Board meeting dates for next month will be June 12th and 27th.

After an executive session, it was announced the board accepted the resignation of Kylie Littleton as music teacher.

Rachel Lorenz-Walton was offered a music position for next school year. Bus contracts were also offered.

