Chillicothe Rotary Club to hold “Tacos and Tequila Fun Run”

The Chillicothe Rotary Club will hold the “Tacos and Tequila Fun Run” to benefit the Rotary Foundation.

The festivities will start at the Sliced Bread Innovation Center of Chillicothe June 16th at 5:30 in the evening. The race will begin at the Sliced Bread Museum at 6 pm.

The race will be .05K, which is 54 yards or 162 feet. Water will be available at the halfway marker. Tacos and tequila will be served after the race.

The registration fee is $35. That includes a race bib and commemorative t-shirt if registered before May 16th. It also includes the tacos and tequila or Mexican beer.

Registration for the June 16th fun run is available at this link.

