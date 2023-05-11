Multi-agency resource center to open for those impacted by severe weather in Grundy and Linn counties

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A multi-agency resource center will be open for residents impacted by the recent tornadoes in Grundy and Linn counties. The center will be located in the Thorne Center of the Linneus Methodist Church on May 13th from noon to 6 pm.

A multi-agency resource center is a central location for local and state agencies and human service organizations to answer questions and provide information and disaster-related assistance to anyone impacted by disasters.

Those impacted by the tornadoes can receive information about available services. Services available may include insurance information, legal services, food stamp replacement services, health and wellness services, emergency financial assistance, and gift cards.

Residents who come to the multi-agency resource center in Linneus on May 13th are asked to bring proof of address and picture identification.

Meals will be provided.

