Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education accepted the resignation of Cook Julie Jasinski on October 11th. The district will run an advertisement for a cook position.

It was announced a Halloween Parade would be held on October 27th. The eighth-grade trip will be on May 5th, and the eighth-grade graduation will be on May 8th.

The board held an executive session to discuss personnel matters.