The Grundy County Museum in Trenton will conclude its season this weekend and be open extra hours for the Missouri Day Festival.

The museum will be open October 15th from 8 o’clock to 3:30. It will also be open October 16th from 8 to 4 pm during the Missouri Day Car Show at the Trenton Elks Lodge.

The main exhibit features notable Grundy County residents.

Admission is free for the Grundy County Museum, but donations will be accepted.