The Chillicothe Board of Adjustments approved a variance application on October 11th.

The application was from Cory and Leslie Minnis to build an ag structure with a setback of 12 feet off the property line at 213 Church Street.

A Codes and Zoning Department Office representative reports the ag structure will be a business building. The Minnises have an existing business.