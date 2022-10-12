Jamesport City Council approves ordinances vacating portions of streets

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Jamesport City Council on October 10th approved ordinances vacating portions of streets.

According to unapproved minutes, portions of Elm, Jackson, Washington, and Gillilan streets will be vacated. City Clerk Shelley Page reports the streets to be vacated are in the Zachariah Brown second addition, and they have never been open for traffic.

Bids for a 2002 skid steer were opened. The council accepted the highest bid of $15,100 from Wayne Huey. Eight bids were received.

Street maintenance was discussed. The purchase of a scarifier was approved. A price was not set as to how much to spend, but it was reported scarifiers are around $7,000 new.