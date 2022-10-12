17-year-old Gallatin teenager, certified as an adult, faces multiple charges in Grundy County court

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a 17-year-old from Gallatin has been certified as an adult on Grundy County charges stemming from May. Caleb Scott Kinnison was held as a juvenile until he was certified as an adult on October 11th and extradited from a juvenile facility.

He has been charged with the felonies of unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting, armed criminal action, resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony, receiving stolen property, first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, and first-degree property damage. He has also been charged with the misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner involving an accident, and possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid of 10 grams or less.

Kinnison is to be held on no bond. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on October 25th.

Court documents accuse Kinnison of retaining a nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol knowing it had been stolen, exhibiting a nine-millimeter semiautomatic pistol in a threatening manner in the presence of one or more persons, and resisting arrest by fleeing on foot when Deputy Caleb Ireland was arresting him for unlawful use of a weapon involving exhibiting.

Kinnison is accused of operating a motor vehicle on Northwest 22nd Avenue while under the influence of alcohol. He also allegedly operated a Dodge pickup, owned by Samantha Ratkovich, without consent and damaged the pickup by careless and imprudent driving and crashing the vehicle, totaling it.

(Photo Courtesy Grundy County Law Enforcement Center)