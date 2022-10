WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month or NDEAM

This year’s theme is “Disability: Part of the Equity Equation.” Families and Friends of the Developmentally Disabled of Grundy County-SB40 recognize the contributions of America’s workers with disabilities, bringing awareness to employment issues, and reminding employers of the importance and value of an inclusive workforce.

A proclamation was signed by Presiding Commissioner Phil Ray on October 11, 2022.