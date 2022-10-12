Audio: A list of bands competing in Saturday’s Missouri Days Marching Festival

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Twenty-seven high schools are registered to participate in Saturday’s Marching Festival in Trenton.

The schools are divided into classifications according to the guidelines of the Missouri school high school activities association. The competition involves marching in the parade, auxiliary or flags, percussion or drums, and the field show. Some of the schools are entered in all categories, while others selected as few as one or two categories.

Band committee spokesman Philip Ray says two bands are traveling a long distance:

Information on the Missouri Days Marching Festival website lists participating schools.

Competing In Class One:

Green City

Leeton

Linn County R-1 of Purdin

Moravia Iowa

New Haven

North Andrew

Northeast Nodaway

Novinger

Princeton

Sweet Springs.

Class Two Entries Are:

Carrollton

Marceline

Maysville

Mid-Buchanan

Milan

Penny High School in Hamilton

Polo

Putnam County of Unionville

Scotland County

West Platte.

Class Three Entries Are:

Hallsville

Macon

Trenton

Kirksville.

Class Four Entries Are:

Lafayette of St. Joseph

Oak Grove

Savannah

Winnetonka

Ray said he and the committee “cap” the number of schools at no more than 30. Ray said the 26th annual marching band festival is sanctioned. Entries involve bands comprised of various sizes from as few as 19 up to more than 120.