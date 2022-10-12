Audio: A list of bands competing in Saturday’s Missouri Days Marching Festival

Twenty-seven high schools are registered to participate in Saturday’s Marching Festival in Trenton.
The schools are divided into classifications according to the guidelines of the Missouri school high school activities association. The competition involves marching in the parade, auxiliary or flags, percussion or drums, and the field show. Some of the schools are entered in all categories, while others selected as few as one or two categories.
Band committee spokesman Philip Ray says two bands are traveling a long distance:
Information on the Missouri Days Marching Festival website lists participating schools.
Competing In Class One:
- Green City
- Leeton
- Linn County R-1 of Purdin
- Moravia Iowa
- New Haven
- North Andrew
- Northeast Nodaway
- Novinger
- Princeton
- Sweet Springs.
Class Two Entries Are:
- Carrollton
- Marceline
- Maysville
- Mid-Buchanan
- Milan
- Penny High School in Hamilton
- Polo
- Putnam County of Unionville
- Scotland County
- West Platte.
Class Three Entries Are:
- Hallsville
- Macon
- Trenton
- Kirksville.
Class Four Entries Are:
- Lafayette of St. Joseph
- Oak Grove
- Savannah
- Winnetonka
Ray said he and the committee “cap” the number of schools at no more than 30. Ray said the 26th annual marching band festival is sanctioned. Entries involve bands comprised of various sizes from as few as 19 up to more than 120.