Bicyclist injured after being struck by truck west of Hopkins

An adult on a bicycle was injured when he was hit by a truck in northwest Missouri’s Nodaway County.

Fifty-nine-year-old Steven Mozier of Maitland received moderate injuries and was taken by EMS to Mosaic Life Care in Maryville. The truck driver was 40-year-old James Tompkins of Clearmont.

The accident happened Monday evening two miles west of Hopkins. Tompkins said his vision was obscured by the glare of the sun and did not see the cyclist. After impact, the truck went off Route JJ and through a fence.

The bicycle and rider landed in the ditch.