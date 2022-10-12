Obituary & Services: Susan Emberton

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Miss Susan Emberton, 76, a resident of Milan, Missouri died at 4:45 A.M., Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at Milan Health Care, Milan, Missouri.

Memorial graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Friday, October 14, 2022, at Humphreys Cemetery, Humphreys, Missouri.

Memorials to Humphreys Cemetery and may be left with Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri.

Miss Emberton was born August 17, 1946, in Milan, Missouri the daughter of Earl Ellis and Sarah Jo Kilgore Emberton. She attended Humphreys School.

Her survivors include one sister Sandy Cunningham, Atlantic, Iowa, and one brother Charles Emberton and wife Nancy, Milan, Missouri.

She was preceded in death by her parents.