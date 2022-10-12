Suspect faces multiple charges in Clinton County after alleged kidnapping attempt

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Bonne Terre man faces multiple charges in Clinton County after he allegedly tried to kidnap a girl near Lathrop on Tuesday afternoon, October 11th.

Online court information shows 26-year-old Austin Michael Gaal has been charged with the felonies of second-degree kidnapping and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He has also been charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bond was set at $250,000 cash only and GPS monitoring. An initial appearance in court is on October 13th.

A probable cause statement accuses Gaal of driving a vehicle next to a girl after she exited a school bus at Southeast Sioux Lane and Southeast Mohawk Lane and telling her he was to pick her up and take her someplace. The girl reportedly told Gaal no multiple times, and Gaal sped off from the girl.

After he was found, he allegedly refused to lie on the ground as instructed and place his hands behind his back until he was advised he would be tazed and two drive stuns to his back area.

The probable cause statement says a clear glass smoking pipe was found in the vehicle. The pipe had a white and brown residue inside that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

Gaal has multiple previous convictions and had two non-extraditable warrants.