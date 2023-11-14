Laredo Board of Aldermen introduces email and text utility billing option

A new add-on to the billing system was discussed at the Laredo Board of Aldermen meeting on November 13th. City Clerk Mercedes Scobee reports customers can sign up to receive their utility bill by email and/or text message. Enrollment in the feature will allow the city to send informational emails and texts, such as about water main breaks. A customer can also go entirely paperless.

Customers need to visit the office and fill out a form to enroll in the feature. The form requires an account number, the name on the account, and an email address and/or a phone number where a customer would like bills sent. Customers will also have to indicate if they would still like to receive a paper bill. The form will be kept with a customer’s water and sewer user agreement.

Questions about the billing system updates should be directed to the Laredo City Hall. The city hall is open Monday and Wednesday from 1 to 4 o’clock and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 to 2 o’clock. The city hall’s phone number is 660-286-2632.

The Laredo City Hall will be closed on November 16th to help pass out free produce and protein boxes at the Galt City Hall at 8 o’clock. Scobee notes there are no income requirements to receive a box. The produce and protein boxes are being passed out because of the signing of the Local Food Purchase Assistance Cooperative Agreement Program using funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Another location for box distribution will be at the Green City City Hall on November 16th at 8:30.

Candidate filing for the April election will start at the Laredo City Hall on December 5th.

The board tabled sending second smoke test notices until the next meeting.

It was announced new gravel was put down on the south end of Second Avenue.

Board Member Bruce McFie wants to decorate the fair building in Laredo for Christmas. He is seeking volunteers or donations. Call the Laredo City Hall at 660-286-2632 to find out how to donate or volunteer.