Obituary & Services: Robin Dale Morelock

Robin Dale Morelock, age 65, of Browning, passed peacefully in her home with her family by her side on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Robin Morelock, daughter of Donald and Earlene Rardon, was born on March 19, 1958, in Milan. On June 4, 1977, she married Jeff Morelock of Browning. Robin was a 1976 graduate of Milan High School and a 1979 graduate of Truman State University.

Robin taught middle school science at Linn County R-1 for 30 years. She enjoyed coaching the Science Olympiad and led the Linn County R-1 Fellowship of Christian Athletes alongside Jeff.

She trusted in the Lord her Savior through a college Bible study at Truman State University and later attended Brookfield Christian Fellowship and Browning Baptist Church.

Robin enjoyed traveling, sewing, reading, cooking, gardening, and celebrating the Christmas season with her family. She loved her family immensely and enjoyed watching all of their sporting events over the years. She enjoyed being “Nan” and had a deep love for her grandsons Jackson and Fisher. She loved attending their sporting events, camping, traveling, and going to Silver Dollar City with them.

Robin is survived by her husband Jeff Morelock of Browning, daughter Bethany Wirsig and son-in-law Skyler Wirsig, and grandsons Jackson and Fisher Wirsig of Grain Valley, Missouri.

She is survived by her mother Earlene Rardon of Reger, Missouri; brother Tony Rardon and wife Jeannette Rardon, brother Dan Rardon and wife Diane Rardon; nephew Derek Rardon and his wife Connie Rardon, nephews Alec Rardon, Nathan Rardon, Collin Rardon, Tristian Rardon, brother-in-law Richard Morelock and wife Wanda Morelock, nephew Ricky Morelock and wife Kassaundra Morelock, nephew Ben Morelock and wife Chloe Morelock, and niece Ashley Bell and husband Jairus Bell; great-nephew Decker Rardon, and great-nieces Harlow Rardon, Hadley Rardon, Layla Rardon, and Wren Morelock.

She was preceded in death by her father Donald Rardon of Reger, Missouri, father-in-law Edgar Morelock of Browning, Missouri, and niece Danette Rardon of Chillicothe, Missouri.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 16, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Ruschmeier-Smith Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri. Funeral services will be Friday, November 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. at Browning Baptist Church in Browning with Pastor Rusty Abbott officiating. Burial will be at Schrock Cemetery, northwest of Browning.

Memorial contributions to be made to Jeff Morelock for Wright Memorial Hospital Oncology Nurse Navigator Program.