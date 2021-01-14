Kirksville man injured after SUV hit by van near Novinger

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Kirksville man sustained minor injuries when the SUV in which he was a passenger was hit by a minivan five miles west of Novinger the morning of January 14th.

A private vehicle transported 60-year-old Ruphin Eunda to the Northeast Regional Medical Center of Kirksville. No injuries were reported for minivan driver 53-year-old Sebastien Matunta of Kirksville or SUV driver 27-year-old Djessy Bisengo of Kirksville.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 6 before the SUV stopped in traffic. A crash report says the van failed to yield and struck the SUV in the rear. The van received moderate damage, and the SUV had minor damage.

The Patrol notes the drivers wore safety devices, but the minivan passenger did not.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

