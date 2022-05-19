John Deere tractor a total loss after striking power pole, catching fire and causing power outage

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District reports no one was injured, but a tractor is a complete loss after an incident the night of May 18th that caused a power outage. The outage involved customers of Trenton Municipal Utilities, Evergy, and the Grundy Electric Cooperative. An implement was partially damaged, and a power pole or poles and lines were extensively damaged.

Firefighter Alex Lovell reports a newer John Deere 9470R tractor, owned by Bunker Farms, was fully involved in fire when the fire department arrived on the scene approximately one mile north of Trenton on the west side of Pauper Grade Road, in a field. There was a broken power pole with high voltage lines on the ground near the tractor.

Firefighters staged in a safe area until the power company arrived on the scene to confirm the power lines were shut off, and there was traffic control in the area. Firefighters used a brush truck with foam to extinguish any remaining fire. The tractor had a newer 60-foot John Deere Air Drill and seed cart attached.

The Bunker Farms employee operating the tractor was planting when the implement caught a transmission line pole and broke the pole. NW Electric Power Cooperative power lines came down, which set the tractor on fire. The employee left the tractor cab before it caught fire with the help of others before emergency crews arrived. The employee was not identified.

The Grundy County Rural Fire Protection District was on the scene for four hours.

Grundy County Rural was assisted by the Trenton Fire Department, the Grundy County Ambulance, the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office, the Trenton Police Department, NW Electric, Grundy Electric, and the Highway Patrol.