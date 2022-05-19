Sheriff Steve Cox attempting to establish second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is working with the Missouri Sheriffs’ Association to potentially start a second law enforcement academy class in Chillicothe.

Sheriff Steve Cox reports the class would be a part-time academy and consist of evening sessions and some daytime weekend training. It could start in January and graduate in November 2023. The class is a preliminary step in exploring if at least 15 community members are interested in attending. The academy class would cost about $5,000 plus any expenses for ammunition and clothing.

To attend a class, someone must be a legal United States citizen, free of a felony conviction, at least 21 years old at the completion of the academy, and not a drug user to possess a firearm. Other restrictions may apply. The law enforcement academy is a great opportunity for someone to obtain a peace officer license and keep his or her current job. He notes that sworn officers are in “strong demand” in Missouri.

Anyone interested in attending should contact Sheriff Steve Cox or Chief Deputy Michael Claypole at 660-646-0515. They can also be contacted by email at [email protected] or [email protected].