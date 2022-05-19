Two injured in crash on Highway 36

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Moberly woman sustained serious injuries as the result of one car striking another five miles east of Brookfield on Thursday morning, May 19th.

An ambulance took 41-year-old Melissa McKenzie to Pershing Memorial Hospital. A passenger in the other car, 77-year-old Kay Ediger of Newton, Kansas had minor injuries. She was also taken by an ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital. No injuries were reported for the driver of that car, 78-year-old David Ediger of Newton, Kansas.

McKenzie’s car traveled south before failing to yield and pulling into the path of the Ediger vehicle, which was westbound on Highway 36. McKenzie’s car was struck and totaled. The other car received extensive damage.

The drivers and passengers wore seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Brookfield Police Department, Linn County Ambulance, and Brookfield Fire Department.