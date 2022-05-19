Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions celebrates Mental Health Awareness Month

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions is helping to build awareness about mental health wellness in the north Missouri community.

Over the past couple of years, mental health has moved to the forefront for many. An increasing number of people are beginning to see it for what it is: a vital component of your overall health and well-being, just as important as your physical health. At the same time, mental health conditions, resources, and conversations can still feel complicated and out of reach.

Many people are learning about mental health topics for the first time. Having a widespread understanding of the topic can help you be more informed if you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health condition or crisis.

Around half of the people in the U.S. will meet the criteria for a diagnosable mental health condition at some point in their life. This understanding can help us to be more empathetic to the mental health of our families, friends, and community members. There are signs and symptoms to be aware of and specific factors that can lead to mental health conditions or crises. What resources are out there – and how do I know if they’re right for me? By becoming acquainted with the common signs of mental health issues, we can be more prepared, confident, and less afraid of where to start when addressing our mental health.

“Understanding the signs and symptoms of a mental health condition is the first step to a happier, healthier life,” says Shelby Todd, RN, Program Director, Wright Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions. “Understanding that mental health conditions are common and treatable is the next. We must keep working to break down the stigma against mental health to ensure people receive the help they need.”

There’s often no single cause for a mental health condition. Instead, many possible risk factors can influence how likely a person is to experience a mental health condition or how severe the symptoms may be. Some risk factors for mental health conditions include “trauma,” which can be a one-time event or ongoing. And “environment or social determinants” impact health and quality of life (i.e., financial stability and health care access); genetics; brain chemistry; and habits/lifestyle, such as a lack of sleep.

Everyone should have the support needed to thrive. Communities that have experienced oppression, historically or presently, face a more profound mental health burden because of the impact of trauma, injustice, and harm.

You may not need this information today, yet understanding the basics of mental health will mean you will be more prepared if you ever need it. Visit this link to learn more.