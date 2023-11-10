Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education reviews single bid for new Early Learning Center

The Jamesport Tri-County Board of Education, on November 9th, reviewed a single bid received for the construction of a new early learning center. In response, the board decided to revise the bid terms and seek additional proposals. The updated bid request aims to attract more bidders for consideration at their December meeting.

In other developments, the board announced the school board election filing dates. Prospective candidates can file their nominations from December 5th to 26th, between 7:45 a.m. and 3:45 p.m., Monday through Friday. The board office, however, will remain closed on days when the school is not in session, either due to holidays or inclement weather conditions. An exception is made for December 26th, when the office will be open from 4 to 5 p.m. for filing.

Further, the board approved updates to the Missouri Ethics Commission policy as presented. The updates aim to enhance the governance and ethical standards of the board’s operations. Additionally, the board approved updates to the After Prom checking account, ensuring better management of the funds.

The meeting concluded with the board entering an executive session to discuss personnel matters.