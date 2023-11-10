Keytesville teenager airlifted to hospital after early morning crash

A 16-year-old girl from Keytesville, Missouri, sustained serious injuries in a road accident early Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred around 6:40 a.m. on Pat Road, approximately 10 miles north of Keytesville in Chariton County.

According to the Highway Patrol, the teenager, whose name has been withheld due to her juvenile status, was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze southbound when she lost control of the vehicle. The car veered off the roadway and collided with a tree, resulting in total damage to the vehicle.

The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident, suffered serious injuries and was airlifted to University Hospital by LifeFlight Eagle for emergency medical treatment.

The Chevrolet Cruze was towed from the scene by Precision Auto.

Assistance at the scene of the crash was provided by the Chariton County Sheriff’s Department, Chariton County Ambulance, and Chariton County Fire, alongside Corporal Skaggs and Corporal Ewigman of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.