Highway 63 rollover crash results in injuries for Bowling Green residents

Local News November 10, 2023
Rollover Crash news graphic
In an incident on November 10, 2023, at 11:35 a.m., an accident occurred on Highway 63, half a mile south of Atlanta, Missouri. The crash involved a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado, which overturned while traveling southbound.

The driver of the Chevrolet, John A. Wallace, a 42-year-old man from Bowling Green, Missouri, sustained minor injuries. Alongside him was David L. Wallace, a 19-year-old occupant, also from Bowling Green, who suffered minor injuries. Both John and David Wallace were transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

The Chevrolet veered off the east side of the road and overturned, causing total damage to the vehicle. Neither John nor David were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. Following the crash, the vehicle was towed from the scene of the crash by Stills Towing. 

The Missouri State Highway Patrol, along with the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Macon County Ambulance, and Atlanta First Responders, assisted at the scene of the crash.

