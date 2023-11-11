MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 13, 2023

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 13-19.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There also may be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

Interstate 29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 to just south of Route O (Buchanan County) through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 71– Resurfacing project at the northbound Route T ramps and the northbound/southbound U.S. Route 59 ramps, Nov. 13-17. Each ramp will be closed intermittently during daylight hours for paving. Motorists should seek an alternate route.

Route 48 – Pavement repair from Route C to Route M, Nov. 13-17.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing project from the Missouri River to G Avenue to through November 2023. A 12-foot width restriction and 14-foot height restriction are in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Buchanan County

I-29 – Pavement improvement project from south of Business Route 71 (Andrew County) to just south of Route O through November 2023. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route Y – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the south Bee Creek Bridge, through mid-December. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

I-229 – CLOSED northbound for a bridge rehabilitation project from Sixth and Atchison Streets to Lake Boulevard through December 2023. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route AC – BRIDGE CLOSED over U.S. Route 36 for concrete replacement, 8:30 a.m. Nov. 13, overnight through 8:30 a.m. Nov. 14.

I-229 Double-Decker Bridge – Concrete replacement, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, through 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 16.

The Northbound left passing lane closed from U.S. Route 36 to Highland Avenue. Southbound closed from Highland Avenue to U.S. Route 36 due to northbound maintenance.

Caldwell County

Route 13 – CLOSED from Mill Creek Drive to Route P for the first stage of a resurfacing project from the south city limits of Hamilton to just north of Route HH in Kingston through December 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Carroll County

Route B – CLOSED at the Camp Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, on Nov. 13.

Route OO – CLOSED daily at the McCroskie Creek Bridge for a rehabilitation project, Nov. 14-17.

Clinton County

Route NN – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Castile Creek Bridge through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

I-35 – Concrete replacement northbound from mile marker 44 to mile marker 47, through November. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

I-35 – Concrete replacement southbound from mile marker 46.5 to mile marker 43, through November. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 12-foot width restriction.

Gentry County

Route YY – CLOSED until further notice at the Bear Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A project to replace the bridge was awarded to Gene Haile Excavating, Inc. Construction is scheduled to begin Dec. 4.

Route T – Pothole patching, Nov. 13-15

Grundy County

Route 6 – Pavement repair, Nov. 13-15.

Holt County

Route 111 – Culvert replacement at North Main Street, Nov. 13, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m. Route 111 will be narrowed to one lane and North Main Street will be CLOSED at Route 111.

Linn County

Route 5 – Sidewalk/ADA improvements in Purdin between A Street and Ada Street through mid-November. (Contractor: Stanton Contracting, LLC)

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED until further notice at the Rattlesnake Creek Bridge due to deterioration. This bridge is included in the Northwest Bridge Bundle which is scheduled to be in the December 2023 letting for contractor bids.

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge maintenance eastbound at the Muddy Creek Bridge, Nov. 13-27. The bridge will be narrowed to one lane around the clock with a 14-foot width restriction.

Nodaway County

Route AB – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route 46, Nov. 13-14

Route OO – Shoulder work from Icon Road to Route 148, Nov. 13-15

Route C – Drainage work from Route KK to Railroad Street, Nov. 15-16

Route NN – Bridge maintenance at the Norvey Creek Bridge, Nov. 16-17

Route 148 – Bridge maintenance at the East Fork One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Beard Creek Bridge and the One Hundred and Two River Bridge, Nov. 16-17