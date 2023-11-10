Trenton man arrested for felony driving with suspended license

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of Jesse Matthew Harding, a 40-year-old Trenton resident, on November 9th for felony driving while his license was revoked or suspended.

Harding’s bond has been set at $9,500, payable only in cash, with the stipulation of supervision by North Missouri Court Services. He is due to appear in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on November 14th.

According to court documents, Harding was apprehended for operating a vehicle on Highway 6 on November 1st, during a period when his driver’s license was suspended under Missouri state law.

The record reveals that Harding has a history of legal issues. He was previously convicted of driving with a revoked license in the Grundy County Circuit Court in June 2019 and the Buchanan County Circuit Court in August 2019. Further convictions include domestic assault in January 2020 in Grundy County and receiving stolen property in September 2020 in Buchanan County.

Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney Kelly Puckett has classified Harding as a prior and persistent offender. This status is due to his record of multiple felony convictions at different times. These include a first-degree burglary conviction in March 2003 in Grundy County and a conviction for possession of a controlled substance in March 2004 in Buchanan County. As a result, Harding is subject to a sentence of an extended term of imprisonment.