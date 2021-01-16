Jamesport man injured in crash on slush-covered road near Chillicothe

Vehicle Crash
The Highway Patrol reports a Jamesport man sustained moderate injuries when he lost control of the car he drove. The crash happened on a slush-covered road nine miles northeast of Chillicothe on January 15th,

Emergency medical services transported 59-year-old Jeffrey Hale to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The car traveled east on Route A before it slid off the south side of the road, the undercarriage struck the ground, and the vehicle overturned. The car then hit a small group of trees and came to rest.

The vehicle was totaled and Hale wore a safety device.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office and Jamesport First Responders assisted at the scene of the crash.

