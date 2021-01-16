Chillicothe woman injured in crash on snow-covered Route A

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe woman sustained minor injuries when she lost control of the sports utility vehicle she drove on a snow-covered road seven miles northeast of Chillicothe on January 15th.

Emergency services transported 36-year-old Courtney Hopkins to the Hedrick Medical Center of Chillicothe.

The SUV traveled south on Route A before it went off the east side of the road, struck a tree, overturned, and came to rest on its passenger side.

The vehicle was totaled and Hopkins wore a seat belt.

The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

