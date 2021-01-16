Grundy County Health Department hopes to receive second shipment of COVID-19 vaccine next week

Reddit Share Pin Share 5 Shares

Grundy County Health Department Administrator Elizabeth Gibson previously reported the office this week received one of two anticipated deliveries of the Pfizer vaccine to immunize individuals such as patient-facing health care providers and staff. It is hoped the second delivery will be next week, also for those individuals.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides storage guidance online that indicates the Pfizer vaccine should be stored in an ultra-cold freezer, thermal shipping container, or refrigerator. The vaccine may be stored in an ultra-cold freezer between -112 to -76 degrees Fahrenheit.

Vaccine vials stored in a refrigerator should be used before removing vials from frozen storage. The storage unit temperature should be checked and recorded each workday. The Pfizer vaccine can be refrigerated for up to 120 hours between 36 and 46 degrees Fahrenheit. The thawed vaccine cannot be refrozen.

Gibson notes there is an annual training on storage and handling of a public vaccine as well as equipment, which is inspected annually.

