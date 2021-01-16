Another COVID-19 death reported in Livingston County; 20 new cases of COVID-19 reported in area counties

Reddit Share Pin Share 4 Shares

The Livingston County Health Center announces another COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 42.

Nine new cases were added for a total of 1,274. Active cases increased by one to 61. Thirty-eight of the active cases are in the community, 20 are facility actives, and three are school actives. There are 12 current COVID-19-related hospitalizations for Livingston County.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirms four additional positive COVID-19 cases for a total of 812. There are 30 active cases and two active probable cases. Thirteen COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Sullivan County.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases went up by one in Mercer County to 144. The health department notes there are 158 probable cases. Active cases decreased by three to 14. There are seven COVID-19-related deaths reported for Mercer County.

Six COVID-19 cases have been added in Grundy County since Thursday, but active cases went down two.

The health department reports 977 total cases and 80 active cases. Seven hundred fifty-three cases have been confirmed.

Thirty-three COVID-19-related deaths have been reported for Grundy County.

Related