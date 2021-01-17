Audio: Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a Federal and Missouri Holiday and Official Day of Service

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Monday (today) is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which is a federal, Missouri, and county holiday.

It’s also an official day of service. Most federal, Missouri, county, and city offices are closed today, with the exception of emergency services such as the Missouri State Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies. Banks are closed for the holiday, and there is no regular mail delivery.

The Missouri Legislature will not be in session because of the holiday. Former President Ronald Reagan signed legislation into law in 1983, creating a federal MLK Day holiday in January. It was first observed in January 1986.

