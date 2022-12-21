Jackie Soptic of Trenton files for Mayor in upcoming election

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Two races have been created for the April 4th election within the city of Trenton because candidates filed for two different positions.

Jackie Soptic of 310 Main Street has filed for Mayor. The other candidate who filed late last week was Doctor Nick McHargue – a former mayor of Trenton.

In the third ward, Timothy Meinecke of 1107 East 10th Street filed for the Trenton City Council position. Filing earlier in the 3rd ward was Mike Optiz.

Lou Fisher has filed in the first ward for the city council.

The filing period continues through December 27th for candidates to have their names printed on the April 4th election ballots.

Related