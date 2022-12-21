Attempt to thaw water pipes results in house fire

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

An attempt to thaw frozen water pipes resulted in a call to the fire department when fire developed at a house on South Street. The occupant was listed as Noah Bradley and the owner, Rob Almond.

Chillicothe fire fighters received a page for a structure fire at 7:30 pm. Upon arrival, residents were outside the house at 1122 South Street. Fire was seen on the backside of the residence. A water can was used to extinguish the flames but it had started burning through the siding and the homes’ structure and sub flooring.

The report from Fire Chief Eric Reeter said a chain saw was used to remove the outside wall covering and expose the structure behind the insulation. Firefighters inspected inside the home but according to Chief Reeter, they were unable to obtain an access location because it was in the bathroom and behind the bath tub.

Working on the outside, approximately 150 gallons of water was used to extinguish the fire in the sub floor area. Heat tape was found around the pipes,and power was connected. Chief Reeter quoted the resident as stating he had been using a propane heater to thaw frozen water pipes.

Related