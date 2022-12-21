Warming shelters to be available in Daviess County

Local News December 21, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Warming Center or Warming Shelter News Graphic
The Daviess County Health Department has provided information on warming centers to be available in the county.

One is the Daviess County Library of Gallatin. It is open Tuesday through Thursday from 9 to 6 o’clock, Friday from 9 to 5 o’clock and Saturday from 9 o’clock to 1:30.

The Jamesport Branch of the library is open Thursday from noon to 6 o’clock, Friday from noon to 5 o’clock, and Saturday from 9 o’clock to noon.

More information on warming centers can be found via a link on the Daviess County Health Department’s Facebook page or at this link on the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Jennifer Thies

